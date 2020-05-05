Staying Home with NYCFC | Working Out with Isi & 30 Day Challenge

In case you missed it, check out some of the latest additions to NYCFC's "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub to keep you active and informed while at home.

Help Support NY Common Pantry

We're proud to bring awareness to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency. The recent concern over COVID-19 has impacted the organization's volunteer base and their ability to serve some of NYC's most vulnerable communities. If you can, join us in supporting NY Common Pantry by providing a donation. You may select one of our donation amounts or help us finish our puzzle by purchasing one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each until the puzzle is complete. Donate here.

Kids Corner Activities

Each week, we're continuing to add new activities for the young NYCFC fans in your household. We've got NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles, coloring pages featuring some of your favorite players, mazes, word scrambles, connect-the-dots, and more. If you're up for a challenge, we've got a Youth Wellness Board full of different categories and tasks. If you haven't already, families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

NYCFC Move!

In the latest episode of NYCFC Move!, NYCFC Performance Coach Jake Roswell was joined by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to demonstrate mobility exercises that you can add to your daily routine to stay active. Combine these exercises, along with the ones Brad Stuver and Taty Castellanos showed on previous NYCFC Move! episodes for a simple home workout.

NYCFC Youth 30 Day Challenge, presented by adidas #HomeTeam

Do you miss the beautiful game as much as we do? Grab a soccer ball and stay active with this 30 Day Challenge, presented by adidas and additional youth skills videos to try at home. We will continue to provide more skills and ball mastery videos, but in the meantime set up the self-timer and shoot video of yourselves completing the challenges in your backyards or living rooms. Show us what you got by tweeting us at @NYCFCYouth! You can also find these skills on the newly launched NYCFC Youth Instagram account, along with more youth curated content to come.

eMLS Tournament Special

Sean Johnson and Chris Holly linked up for en eMLS derby against Red Bulls, then advanced on to face FC Dallas. Check out some of the highlights below that landed the Boys in Blue a spot in Championship Sunday on May 17th.

NYCFC Cook

Try out a new home-cooked meal with a collection of Goya recipes picked out by NYCFC players and Goya Chef Fernando Desa. Download the collection of recipes or watch Chef Desa's tutorials here.

NYC TBT

ICYMI, our first NYC TBT took place on Thursday, April 23 with a rerun of the July 3, 2016 Hudson River Derby vs. Red Bulls on NYCFC.com. Former NYCFC players RJ Allen, Tommy McNamara, and Mikey Lopez recounted their memories from that match day and their time playing with the Boys in Blue. On Thursday, May 7 we'll run it back to last season's 4-1 win over Atlanta United on Fan Appreciation Night. Stay tuned across NYCFC social media channels to relive a wild night in the Boogie Down Bronx with the Eastern Conference topping Boys in Blue.

Stay Healthy. Stay Home. | For The City

We will be back on the pitch where we belong soon if we all do everything in our power as a team to keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Learn more about ways to stay engaged and active on NYCFC.com/StayHome.

NYCFC Fam At Home

We're all in this together, New York. From social distancing to reminiscing, here are some ways fans have been keeping NYCFC in the mix while staying home and staying healthy. Share with us on social media @NYCFC!