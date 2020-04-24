ICYMI | RJ Allen, Mikey Lopez & Tommy McNamara Join First NYC TBT

In case you missed it, NYCFC took a walk down memory lane for the first NYC Throwback Thursday here on NYCFC.com, Twitter & Instagram last night, reminiscing on our first Hudson River Derby win.

As we all continue to do our part by staying healthy and staying home, the Class of 2016 and supporters showed out to share their perspectives on July 3, 2016, when City's 2-0 win over Red Bulls helped turn the tide in the new MLS rivalry.

RJ Allen, Mikey Lopez and Tommy McNamara led the nostalgia-fest in the first of these biweekly classic matches:

RJ Allen

Tommy McNamara

Mikey Lopez

“To see that happen at home with our fans and that crowd, it was just an amazing feeling and I will always remember and cherish it…” - @MLopez12_5 #NYCFC x #TBT pic.twitter.com/MM5Vqt0l6y — New York City FC (@NYCFC) April 24, 2020

You can rewatch that game in full (in local broadcast territory) right here and send in your requests for the next match we should give the NYC TBT treatment (Thursday 5/7) by tweeting @NYCFC.