ICYMI | RJ Allen, Mikey Lopez & Tommy McNamara Join First NYC TBT

April 24, 20202:45PM EDT
NYCFC.com Staff

In case you missed it, NYCFC took a walk down memory lane for the first NYC Throwback Thursday here on NYCFC.com, Twitter & Instagram last night, reminiscing on our first Hudson River Derby win.

As we all continue to do our part by staying healthy and staying home, the Class of 2016 and supporters showed out to share their perspectives on July 3, 2016, when City's 2-0 win over Red Bulls helped turn the tide in the new MLS rivalry.

RJ Allen, Mikey Lopez and Tommy McNamara led the nostalgia-fest in the first of these biweekly classic matches:

RJ Allen

 

 

Tommy McNamara

 

 

Mikey Lopez

 

 

You can rewatch that game in full (in local broadcast territory) right here and send in your requests for the next match we should give the NYC TBT treatment (Thursday 5/7) by tweeting @NYCFC.

