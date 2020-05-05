NYC TBT | Throwback Thursdays Continue with NYCFC vs. Atlanta - 9/25/19

NYC TBT, our new biweekly series of classic matches, continue this Thursday 5/7 with a rerun of last season's unforgettable Fan Appreciation Night showdown with the reigning champions, Atlanta United.

Join us for kickoff on NYCFC.com at 7pm on Thursday night, and on Twitter & Instagram through the day, where we’ll run the tape back and hear from some of the heroes of the Eastern Conference topping Boys in Blue, as well as sharing some of your recollections of a big night in the Club's modern history.

Stay tuned to NYCFC.com and @NYCFC for further announcements on future NYC TBTs and let us know which games you'd like us to cover on future Thursdays via our social media channels, as well as sharing your TBT photos tagging @NYCFC on Twitter and Instagram.

ICYMI | RJ Allen, Mikey Lopez & Tommy McNamara join first NYC TBT

***

STAY HEALTHY. STAY HOME. Keep up to date with the Club’s upcoming virtual events here, or subscribe to our calendar here.

*Live game streams will only be available within local broadcast territory. We still encourage those fans further afield to participate on social media, tagging @NYCFC with any posts relating to the game.