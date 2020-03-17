Welcome to “Stay Healthy. Stay Home.”- your go to hub to keep up with New York City’s Football Club as New York City, New York State, and the world join together in the fight against COVID-19.

Here you will find the most up-to-date health and community information, resources for supporters, and fun for the whole family – all with the common goal in mind of staying inside to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in our communities.

This is just the start, so as we continue to look out for each other as we all stay home, give us a shout on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to let us know what you want to see around these parts.

We will be back on the pitch where we belong soon if we all do everything in our power as a team to keep our fellow New Yorkers safe.

Stay Healthy. Stay Home.