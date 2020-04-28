Staying Home with NYCFC | Gudi's Song, Taty's Workout, & More

In case you missed it, we've curated some of the latest additions to NYCFC's "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub to keep you active and informed while at home.

Help Support NY Common Pantry

We're proud to bring awareness to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency. The recent concern over COVID-19 has impacted the organization's volunteer base and their ability to serve some of NYC's most vulnerable communities. If you can, join us in supporting NY Common Pantry by providing a donation. You may select one of our donation amounts or help us finish our puzzle by purchasing one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each until the puzzle is complete. Donate here.

A Song By Gudmundur Thórarinsson

Our guy Gudi wrote this song with a beautiful message of hope and comfort #ForTheCity.

Kids Corner Activities

Each week, we're continuing to add new activities for the young NYCFC fans in your household. We've got NYCFC-themed word searches, crossword puzzles, coloring pages featuring some of your favorite players, mazes, word scrambles, and more. If you're up for a challenge, we've got a Youth Wellness Board full of different categories and tasks. If you haven't already, families can also download The Healthy Hat-Trick, a soccer-themed educational program focused on health and nutrition.

NYCFC Move!

Last week, NYCFC Move! returned to provide you with some more simple exercises that you can try at home. NYCFC Performance Coach Jake Roswell was joined by Taty Castellanos to show you how to do laterl lunges, shoulder taps, and pushups effectively from home. Combine these exercises, along with the ones Brad Stuver demonstrated for a simple home workout.

NYCFC Meets

Sebastien Ibeagha was the latest member of the NYCFC squad to link up with YES Network Analyst Ian Joy via Cisco Webex Meetings. Sebastien talks about how he's staying connected with the rest of the squad, how he has reignited his passion for the game, and sends a message to the NYCFC family. You can catch up on previous episodes featuring Maxime Chanot, Ronny Deila, Sean Johnson, Maxi Moralez, Anton Tinnerholm, and Alex Ring on the "Stay Healthy. Stay Home." hub.

Youth Skills and NYCFC Youth Instagram

Do you miss the beautiful game as much as we do? Stay active and healthy with these soccer skills and challenges lead by NYCFC Academy coaches. We will continue to provide more skills and ball mastery videos, but in the meantime set up the self-timer and shoot video of yourselves completing the challenges in your backyards/living rooms. Show us what you got by tweeting us at @NYCFCYouth! You can also find these videos on the newly launched NYCFC Youth Instagram account, along with more youth curated content to come.

NYC TBT

ICYMI, our first NYC TBT took place on Thursday, April 23 with a rerun of the July 3, 2016 Hudson River Derby vs. Red Bulls on NYCFC.com. We looked back on one of the most memorable matches in NYCFC history and reminisced across our social media channels. Former NYCFC players RJ Allen, Tommy McNamara, and Mikey Lopez recounted their memories from that match day and their time playing with the Boys in Blue. Keep it locked with NYCFC.com for information on the next NYC TBT.

Stay Healthy. Stay Home. | For The City

We will be back on the pitch where we belong soon if we all do everything in our power as a team to keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Learn more about ways to stay engaged and active on NYCFC.com/StayHome.

NYCFC Fam At Home

As always, we are all in this together. From social distancing to reminiscing, here are some ways fans have been keeping NYCFC in the mix while staying home and staying healthy. Share with us on social media @NYCFC!