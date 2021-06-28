Copa America | Alex Callens’ Peru Reach Quarterfinals

New York City FC defender Alex Callens celebrated international success with Peru on Sunday after qualifying for the next stage of Copa America.

Callens was named as part of Ricardo Gareca’s squad for the tournament and made his first appearance in their second Group B game against Colombia.

The 29-year-old played a vital role in helping Peru secure a 2-1 win that night and followed it up with a second consecutive start during their 2-2 draw with Ecuador.

That left Peru needing just a point on Sunday against Venezuela to guarantee their spot in the next stage regardless of results elsewhere, with Callens once again named in the starting XI.

Unfortunately, a first-half injury forced the defender off the pitch, but there was better news in the second period as André Carrillo scored the only goal of the game to give Peru a 1-0 win.

That means Peru will now advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, where they will face the third placed team in Group A on Friday, July 2.

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Alex on his achievement and wish him luck during the knockout stage of the competition.