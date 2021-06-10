Internationals | Alex Callens Selected for Copa America

New York City FC is pleased to confirm that defender Alex Callens has been selected to represent Peru at the upcoming Copa America.

Callens, 29, made his senior international debut in 2013 and has collected 13 caps for his country since. This news comes after head coach Ricardo Gareca selected Callens as part of his squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month.

The defender will now hope to boost his country’s chances of emerging from Group B, where they sit alongside Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Peru start their participation in the tournament with a game against Brazil on June 17. Everyone at NYCFC would like to congratulate Alex on his callup and wish him well for the tournament.

SCHEDULE

Alex Callens - Peru

06/17 vs. Brazil @ 8:00 PM EST

06/20 vs. Colombia @ 8:00 PM EST

06/23 vs. Ecuador @ 5:00 PM EST

06/27 vs. Venezuela @ 5:00 PM EST

All games broadcasted live on Fox Sports in English and streamed on Fubo TV. ​