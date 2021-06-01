Internationals | Two NYCFC Players Called Up for International Duty

New York City FC is pleased to confirm that two players have been selected to represent their country during the international break. Alex Callens and Gudmundur Thórarinsson have departed the group and jetted off to join up with Peru and Iceland respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Alex Callens

The 29-year-old has been selected as part of Ricardo Gareca’s squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador.

Callens was with the team in November when they took on Argentina and Chile, but he did not take the field and will be hoping to do so this time around.

Gudmundur Thórarinsson

The defender will link up with his country ahead of friendly matches against the Faroe Islands and Poland.

The call-up is Thórarinsson’s first involvement with the national team since a pair of friendly appearances in January 2019. Good luck to our Boys in Blue as they switch out their NYCFC jerseys to represent their nations with pride.

SCHEDULE

Alex Callens – Peru

6/3 vs. Colombia @ 10:00PM EST

6/8 vs. Ecuador @ 5:00PM EST

Gudmundur Thórarinsson - Iceland