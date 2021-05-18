How to watch NYC vs CLB

How to Watch & Listen to NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew

May 18, 20213:26PM EDT
Maira Sansuste

New York City FC take on Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30PM ET. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew
Date and Time: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 7:30pm ET
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Last Meeting: Oct 18, 2020, CLB 3 - 1 NYC

Broadcast

Television: YES Network
Stream: YES App, ESPN+
Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio

International Coverage

Austria DAZN
Canada DAZN
Denmark TV2 Play Denmark
Faroe Islands TV2 Play Denmark
Germany DAZN
Ireland FreeSports TV ROI
Norway Strive Sport
Sweden C More Play
Switzerland DAZN
United Kingdom FreeSports TV UK
United States ESPN+YES AppYES Network

NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew
