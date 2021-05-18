How to Watch & Listen to NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew

New York City FC take on Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30PM ET. Here's what you need to know...
Vital Stats
Match: NYCFC vs. Columbus Crew
Date and Time: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 7:30pm ET
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Last Meeting: Oct 18, 2020, CLB 3 - 1 NYC
Broadcast
Television: YES Network
Stream: YES App, ESPN+
Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio
International Coverage
|Austria
|DAZN
|Canada
|DAZN
|Denmark
|TV2 Play Denmark
|Faroe Islands
|TV2 Play Denmark
|Germany
|DAZN
|Ireland
|FreeSports TV ROI
|Norway
|Strive Sport
|Sweden
|C More Play
|Switzerland
|DAZN
|United Kingdom
|FreeSports TV UK
|United States
|ESPN+, YES App, YES Network