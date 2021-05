How to Watch & Listen to NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

New York City FC return to the Bronx for a game against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 15. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

Date and Time: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00pm ET

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Last Meeting: Oct 28, 2020, TOR 0 - 1 NYC

Broadcast

Stream: YES App

Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio

International Coverage