Injury Report | Four Out and One Suspended in Fort Lauderdale

New York City FC are set to take on Inter Miami CF on Saturday for their 10th match of the MLS regular season restart.

Ronny Deila will once again be without the services of Gedion Zelalem, Maxi, Moralez, Héber Araújo dos Santos, and Tayvon Gray.

Alex Callens is not injured, but he will be suspended from the match from a yellow card accumulation.

Tune into the match for kick off at 8:00PM ET (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).

Not Medically Cleared

Héber - OUT

Maxi Moralez - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Suspended

Alex Callens - Yellow Card Suspension