VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for August

It’s September, City Fans.

With the MLS Phase 1 Restart well-underway in home markets across the country, our Boys in Blue are making headway in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to some stellar performances in the squad.

So before we go any further, now is the time to look back and vote for the Etihad Player of the Month for August 2020.

Here are the nominees…

James Sands

Last month’s Etihad Player of the Month winner, as selected by you the fans, is back in the nominees after doing what City faithful have come to expect from the Club’s first-ever Homegrown signing. Number 16 continued his streak of starting every match in 2020, helping us get back on track in the Eastern Conference table.

Alex Ring

New York City’s Ringleader and Captain has stepped up big time in the run-up to September, scoring in back-to-back matches vs. Columbus and Chicago to help earn a vital quick six points at the end of the month.

Anton Tinnerholm

The man affectionately known as “TinnerBOOM” for his non-stop explosive play from the right-back position lived up to top billing this month, highlighted by a full display of his talents in the 3-1 victory over Chicago on the 29th, including a perfectly taken goal and a move that we can’t stop watching to set-up Alex Ring’s finishing strike.

Get your votes in!