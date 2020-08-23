Keys to the Match | Bounce Back City

New York City FC face Columbus Crew SC on Monday night looking to get back to winning ways.

Bounce Back City

Clearly Thursday night was not the return to action we had in mind, but there’s a quick opportunity to put things right again on Monday night at Red Bull Arena.

With the benefit of a few days back on the training pitch, NYCFC will be ready to go again with another tough encounter against an in-form Columbus Crew SC.

For Ronny Deila, it’s a case of needed to dig deep to find the strength to work ourselves out of this recent poor form.

Deila said: ““Everybody, including myself, has to really dig deep and find that strength and that belief and that power that makes you come out to the pitch and bounce back. That’s what we’re going to do now on Monday.”

Form Team

City’s task will be made tougher by the opposition, who have looked to be one of Major League Soccer’s hottest teams in this fragmented 2020.

Coach Caleb Porter has his team firing on all cylinders, dealing with injuries and the stop-start nature of the season to rack up five wins in their six games, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one.

Columbus restarted last weekend with a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire, signposting what a tough game this will be for the Boys in Blue.

Last Time

These sides have met one another before this year in the Before Times, when Columbus edged out NYC with a narrow 1-0 win on the opening day of the season.

On that occasion, Maxime Chanot was sent-off after just four minutes, making City’s task all the more difficult, as Lucas Zeralayan scored the only goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Despite the man disadvantage, NYCFC were a little unfortunate not to get anything from their battling performance, but the result could add some extra motivation going into Monday’s game.

How to Watch / Listen

YES Network is once again the spot to tune into NYCFC’s next encounter, with radio commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Kickoff is at 7:00PM, but the pregame show starts at 6:30PM on YES, so join Ian Joy and Joe Tolleson for the build-up and let’s get this W, For The City.