AskNYCFC | Hosted by Matt Goodman

NYCFC Chief Operations Officer Matt Goodman participated in an online Q&A session with fans, titled #AskNYCFC this past Friday on Twitter.

Goodman spoke to City supporters about a wide range of topics. Including new programs and services offered by the club for fans, season ticket discussions, and even Hawaiian shirt days.

Check out the questions and responses from Goodman below:

Totally agree that engaging college students is important for the fan experience. We're currently in process of making sure that we roll out the program earlier in hopes of even better engagement from the student community.



We want products that make sense for all of our fans. https://t.co/zd7IaiZK26 — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

First, thanks for reading the email. Second, we heard your feedback loud and clear. We feel like @Ticketmaster gives us the best platform to deliver to our fans. https://t.co/2x9dMzURcB — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

We're very excited about the Citi Field Series this year, and know that with the proper planning and dedicated resources, which we have in place now, we'll be able to deliver the same type of fan experience that you expect from us. https://t.co/uDvfpqsi3L — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

We want to make sure that getting in the stadium is as smooth as possible and we'll have the resources in place to make sure of it. It's important to us that all of our fans are in their seats ready to cheer us on for kickoff. https://t.co/lhA9ooy4sG — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

It's a good question and something we are working on internally. We definitely recognize how much better of an experience express service would provide. We'll provide updates as we have them. https://t.co/m4WKzkBa3C — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

Popular Q 😀. I've been here just over 4wks & know this is our #1 priority. We're laser focused on this and continue to explore possibilities in the Bronx. Engaging with the community will be key to our success, and supporters will be the first to know major updates. 🤞 https://t.co/MQhBkYvew4 — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

I've only been here 4wks, but it's been abundantly clear that our Founding Members' passion & loyalty is truly remarkable. We’re always looking for ways for you to engage with the club directly so we're planning a series of events for the 2020 season.



Stay tuned for more. https://t.co/vvCvr2Ll4I — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

We've gotten good feedback on our ticket exchange policy. We've heard this feedback before, which is why we are happy to offer you the opportunity to exchange your Citi Field tickets for additional tickets to our games at Yankee Stadium so it's more convenient for you to attend. https://t.co/GPzNvmWPAl — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

Playing the new guy card a little bit, I want to dig in this more. But at the end of the day it's our goal that fans can cheer on the team either at home or on the road, which is always more fun in a supporter bar surrounded by fans. I look forward to buying the first round 🍻 https://t.co/grlipO3b2a — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

Citi Field seats will be in your account on 2/24. I'll shoot you a DM so we can get you connected with your rep ASAP. https://t.co/tfo4uv8mNP — NYCFC Fan Services (@NYCFCHelp) January 31, 2020

