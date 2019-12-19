New York City FC’s 2020 MLS Regular Season Schedule Released

NEW YORK, N.Y., December 19, 2019 – New York City FC today announced the Club’s 2020 MLS regular season schedule. The 2020 season will mark NYCFC’s sixth season and features 34 regular season matches, including 17 at home in New York City.

As previously announced, NYCFC will kick off the new season with away matches against Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, March 1 and Toronto FC on Saturday, March 7.

The following week, NYCFC will host the home opener at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, March 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. FC Dallas.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Following the MLS expansion in 2019, NYCFC will welcome the two newcomers to New York City. The Club will play Nashville SC on Sunday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET at Citi Field and Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Club announced earlier that the Boys in Blue will play four regular season MLS matches at Citi Field to eliminate four weekday games, including occasions where there would have been three games in eight days, and has replaced them with weekend matches. If you are interested in learning more about NYCFC’s Citi Field Series, click here.

NYCFC will host the first Hudson River Derby of the season against the Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and later in the summer, the two will match up again on Sunday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena.

The First Team will end the 2020 MLS regular season with a home match at Citi Field against D.C. United on Saturday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by a Decision Day clash on the road vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, October 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

VIEW: NYCFC Full 2020 MLS Regular Season Schedule

DOWNLOAD: NYCFC 2020 MLS Regular Season Printable Schedule

SYNC: Sync Schedule to your Calendar

For tickets and to join NYCFC as a City Member, call 855-77-NYCFC or go to www.nycfc.com/membership.