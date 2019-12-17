New York City FC Announces Citi Field Series for 2020 Season

New York City FC today announced that the Club has moved four regular season games to Citi Field for the upcoming 2020 MLS season. The decision eliminates four midweek games, in favor of weekend matches, and minimizes congestion throughout the season. Not only does this move provide a more competitive schedule for players, it also provides a more convenient one for fans to attend games within the five boroughs.

Citi Field is a familiar setting for NYCFC having served as an alternate venue on two previous occasions. The match day experience will replicate Yankee Stadium with an exciting lineup of theme nights and special in-game elements to be announced in the near future. In addition, Fan Fest activations, including block parties and pep rallies with live entertainment for all ages, will be held prior to all matches at Citi Field.

The Citi Field Series matches will take place on:

Sunday, April 26

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, August 8

Saturday, September 26

New York City FC CEO Brad Sims said: “We are committed to delivering the best fan experience to our dedicated and passionate supporters and we have heard from them that midweek games are less convenient than weekend matchups. Additionally, we believe that reducing the number of occasions where we play three games in eight days will be a great competitive benefit for our players. While Yankee Stadium remains our home, Citi Field has emerged as an incredible alternative venue for us and moving four dates from midweek to weekends is the best option for our fans and players alike.

“The atmosphere created by our fans at Citi Field has been really special recreating the home field advantage we enjoy at Yankee Stadium. We hope this more balanced schedule will provide further flexibility and value for our fans and we are excited to play more games in front of our passionate and loyal fanbase in Queens.”

Sporting Director David Lee said: “Moving these fixtures to Citi Field will create a more balanced schedule which allows our team additional recovery time and preparation days ahead of key league matchups. I know our players have greatly enjoyed the experience and atmosphere created by our fans at Citi Field in the past and we’re looking forward to playing there in the 2020 season.”

The full 2020 MLS schedule will be announced in the coming days.

The Club has been working diligently to ensure a better seating experience at Citi Field. Information on City Members’ seating locations for the games at Citi Field will be communicated in the near future. Any questions can be directed to our Membership Development team at 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.