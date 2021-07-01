VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for June

Here are your nominees for the Etihad Player of the Month in June 2021.

Thiago Andrade

The Brazilian has made a big impact this month with goals against New England Revolution and D.C. United. If his first for the club showed off a poacher’s instinct, his second was all about blistering speed and supreme composure in the penalty box.

Thiago gave fans a night to remember against D.C. United, and has deservedly been nominated for Etihad’s Player of the Month.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

The Libyan international carried over his strong goal-scoring form into June and managed to net in two of the Club’s three games this month.

That included a decisive game-winner against Atlanta United that secured Ronny Deila’s side all three points. Tajouri-Shradi’s ball-carrying ability has been a major asset for the Boys in Blue this month, and he’ll be hoping he can further boost his goal tally as we move into July.

James Sands

A calm and composed presence at the back, the 20-year-old has been central to the six points NYCFC picked up in June.

James Sands willingness to not only stop the opposition but help initiate attacks by bringing the ball out of defence has handed Ronny Deila another weapon in his already well-stocked arsenal. His aggressive defence, and leadership on the field is indicative of a young player showing just why he is so highly regarded by teammates and fans of the league alike.

He crowned the month by being selected by Gregg Berhalter to represent the United States Men’s National Team at the Gold Cup.