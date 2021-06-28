Five Points | New York Never Quits

New York City FC emerged victorious vs. D.C. United thanks to a thrilling late, late show on Sunday night.

Here’s Five Points from an unforgettable 95 minutes, presented by Etihad Airways…

NY Never Quits

Where to start with that one? NYCFC pulled it out of the fire with an instantly iconic victory over the Black-and-Red.

Down 1-0 with five minutes of normal time to go, it looked like City would end up empty-handed despite dominating the football and the chance count on what had been a frustrating night in Harrison up to that point.

Enter Keaton Parks and Thiago for one of the wildest finishes in Club history, demonstrating the same energy and spirit that earned the 10-man comeback win on the road in LA a month ago, and underlining the big ambitions this group has for the season ahead - and beyond.

Evoking memories of another famous late show vs. D.C. in 2016, this one may even have topped it with the quality and spectacle of the winning goal.

In Ronny’s words: “These moments you’re going to remember. All the hard work and struggling through the season pays dividends at these times. I’m very happy for him (Thiago), for the supporters, and for the whole Club.”

Still pic.twitter.com/YPPdtxwCQE — New York City FC (@NYCFC) June 28, 2021

Thiagolazo

Often it can be reductive to boil down a game to a single moment but when the moment was this good, our hands are tied.

Thiago’s introduction in the first half was a spark plug for NYCFC who had struggled to find space in behind the D.C. backline until the Brazilian began to stretch the visitors to breaking point.

It was no surprise that he would provide the winning goal given the confidence, the pace and the quality he had shown prior to the 90-yard dash, the chop and the cool finish which gave City victory.

Also shoutout Sean Johnson for the incredible save and quick-witted assist which set the table for Thiago’s magic.

Had to let it sink it a little bit but WOW what a game last night! Squad never stopped believing for a second and it was all the difference #NYCFC — Sean Johnson (@SeanJohnGK) June 28, 2021

The Cavalry

As well as Thiago’s introduction, every change from the bench was influential in turning zero points into three.

Keaton Parks, as well as scoring the equalizer, proved difficult for D.C. to keep up with, flitting between the lines and poking balls through tight spaces on numerous occasions before his seismic leap to level the match from Maxi’s corner.

Talles Magno and Santi Rodriguez came in later and also provided a new dimension to NYCFC’s attacking overtures and signposted the sheer volume of options at the disposal of Deila.

Moving on Up

City can feel good about their current position in the standings after back-to-back wins over Atlanta and D.C. helped lift spirits after that unfortunate defeat to New England.

Five points off the leaders with a game in hand, Deila’s side will be targeting the upcoming road games vs. Montreal and Columbus to keep the momentum building and the good energy flowing.

Well-Earned Break

Now a small break in play and a chance for NYCFC to catch their breath with three days off for the squad before returning to CFA for Montreal prep.

With 10 days before returning to action, there will be a chance to recharge and reflect after an energy-sapping but ultimately satisfying week.