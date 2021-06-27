Injury Report | Two Remain Out Against D.C. United

New York City FC host D.C. United tonight at Red Bull Arena.

Heading into tonight's match, Head Coach Ronny Deila remains without two players. Brazilian forward Héber continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year while Alex Callens remains on international duty with Peru.

You can watch the game live on YES, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00PM ET. Alternatively, there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.





Player Availability Report

OUT

Héber - Knee

Alexander Callens - International Duty