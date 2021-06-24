NYCFC Academy to Participate in MLS Next Cup Playoffs

New York City FC’s academy is on the road again this weekend as they participate in the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The tournament, which runs from June 25 through to July 3 will take place in Dallas, Texas and will seek to crown the MLS NEXT Cup Champions in four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U18).

NYCFC kick off their participation on Friday, June 25, when our U15 side meets Phoenix Rising at 9:00PM ET. That is followed on Saturday when their U17 counterparts take on FC Dallas at 7:30PM ET.

Fans will be able to watch our U17s in action on Saturday via a stream on mlssoccer.com and the league’s official app.

Friday, June 25

9:00PM ET NYCFC U15 vs. Phoenix Rising

Saturday, June 26