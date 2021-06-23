Leilo Becomes First-Ever Official Relaxation Partner of NYCFC

New York City FC (NYCFC) is proud to announce Leilo as the first-ever Official Relaxation Partner of the Club. Leilo, a healthy and all-natural option, will join the Club and help bring “calm in a can” to the NYCFC fanbase, soccer supporters, and all other New Yorkers when it’s time to unwind after a big game or busy day in the City.

Leilo is a local New York City organization in the fast growing wellness industry. It’s all-natural and low-calorie, and the hometown brand on a mission to provide a safe and delicious product that helps reduce stress across the City-that-never-sleeps. As the soccer team of New York City, NYCFC is excited to partner with Leilo to continue providing healthy options for fans and New Yorkers alike, and continue to grow wellness practices and the game of soccer across the five boroughs.

At tonight’s NYCFC home match, to give back to the local community as part of the partnership launch, the Leilo team will be donating tickets and product to NY Common Pantry (NYCP), whose mission is to reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency, in NYCFC’s Bronx neighborhood and across New York City. Leilo will also provide product at marquee NYCFC events, including ‘NYCFC After Dark.’

Leilo CEO, Sol Broady, commented: “As Leilo continues to expand rapidly throughout NYC, it was essential that we found a partner who lives and breathes the five boroughs like us. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with NYCFC, and are looking forward to lots of wins together, now and into the future.”

“We’re excited to welcome Leilo into the NYC family alongside our impressive partners, NYCFC,” said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of NYCP, “NYCFC have volunteered, donated toys during our holiday toy drive, have made monetary donations, and have connected us to great organizations like Leilo. They’re a big part of the reason we’ve been able to serve over half a million individuals this year.”

To inquire about ways to contribute and become a NYCP volunteer, please visit nycommonpantry.org for more information.