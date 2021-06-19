Match Recap | NYCFC 2-3 New England Revolution

New York City FC Goals: Thiago 55', Tajouri-Shradi 85'

New England Revolution Goals: Bou 27’, Bell 78', McNamara 88'

Quick Read

New York City FC suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena. A first-half goal from Gustavo Bou handed Bruce Arena's side a lead before Thiago Andrade found the net on his debut to equalize. New England again took the lead through a Jonathan Bell header, before being pegged back by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. Unfortunately the visitors found a third goal through former NYCFC midfielder Tommy McNamara late in the game to take all three points.

New York City FC were aiming to make it back-to-back wins when they took on New England Revolution on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

NYCFC Head Coach Ronny Deila included Brazilian forward Talles Magno for his first MLS start, and things didn’t start slowly.

Both sides came to play, and that was evident from the early exchanges, and the game was still trying to find a rhythm when NYCFC were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute. A long kick from Sean Johnson was smartly dummied by Taty Castellanos and that allowed Jesus Medina in behind.

The Paraguayan drove towards goal before enticing defender Andrew Farrell into a clumsy challenge. Castellanos stepped up to take kick, but his effort was well-saved by New England goalkeeper Matt Turner down to his.

The visitors were keen to press NYCFC in their own third, but that didn’t stop Maxi Moralez from firing off an effort from just outside the penalty area in the 20th minute. Moralez would then turn provider a minute later – finding Castellanos with a delightful clipped pass.

The striker brought the ball down expertly, but was once again denied by a sprawling Turner. It would be the visitors that took the lead in the 27th minute, however, thanks to a fine volley by Gustavo Bou.

The goal was a frustrating setback arguably against the run of play, and appeared to take some of the wind from NYCFC’s sails after a bright start to the game.

The second half brought with it a change for NYCFC as Talles departed the scene in place of his compatriot Thiago Andrade for his NYCFC debut.

He almost enjoyed an instant impact after a smart overlap by Anton Tinnerholm's overlapping run allowed him to pull it back for Thiago to shoot - his effort skewing wide.

He would not be denied for long, however, and in the 55th minute, he scored a debut goal to get his side back in the game. It started with a smart pass down the line by Tinnerholm to find Moralez. His cross was plucked out of the air by Thiago before he fired it in off the post.

NYCFC were now full of energy as Malte Amundsen fired a shot high and wide.

The visitors were still a threat and Alfredo Morales was required to block a shot from Tajon Buchanan in the 74th minute after a well worked corner.

In response, Ronny Deila turned to his bench and introduced Ismael Tajouri-Shradi for Castellanos in the 76th minute as NYCFC pushed for a winner. Instead it was the visitors that stole ahead in the 78th minute after Carles Gil found space on the right and clipped a ball onto the head of Jonathan Bell.

The hosts continued to battle for a route back into the game and they were rewarded in the 85th minute thanks to another substitute. A corner from Moralez was flicked on by Keaton Parks at the near post into the path of Thiago.

His shot was blocked by Turner but Tajouri-Shradi was on hand to gobble up the rebound. The game was now an end-to-end encounter with both sides sensing an opportunity to take all three points.

That was when a former NYCFC midfielder stepped up to break home fans’ hearts. The move started with a smart pass from Gil to find Buchanan, and his pinpoint cross was slotted home by Tommy McNamara on the edge of the six-yard box.

The Boys in Blue rallied once again to try and find an equalizer and it appeared close when Moralez found himself free at the back post, but Turner was on hand once again to produce a fantastic stop.

Deila introduced a third and final sub in the form of Santiago Rodríguez for his debut, but he couldn’t help the team earn a third goal. That ended the scoring and secured New England a 3-2 win on what was a frustrating evening for Ronny Deila and his team.

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Atlanta United on Wednesday, June 23, at Red Bull Arena with kickoff taking place at 7:30PM ET (YES Network/NYCFC.com/Radio).