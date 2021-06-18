Injury Report | Four Missing for New England Test

New York City FC are back in action this weekend as they face New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, June 19.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. He is joined on the sidelines by defender Chris Gloster, who has a hamstring complaint.

Midfielder Nicolás Acevedo will miss the game due to suspension following his red card against LAFC, while Alex Callens remains on international duty with Peru.

You can watch the game live on the YES Network, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30PM ET. Alternatively, there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report

OUT

Héber - Knee

Chris Gloster - Hamstring

Nicolás Acevedo - Suspension

Alexander Callens - International Duty