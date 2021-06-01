VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for May

Here are your nominees for the Etihad Player of the Month in May 2021.

Taty Castellanos

The forward reaffirmed his commitment to NYCFC by signing a new long-term contract this month, and his performances on the pitch show why that is great news.

A target forward that does a fantastic job of bringing teammates into the game, that was clear to see against Columbus Crew when he set-up Ismael Tajouri-Shradi for the team’s opener.

A selfless runner, Castellanos may not always find himself on the score-sheet, but his impact cannot be understated.

Jesus Medina

Medina has started the season in fantastic form notching five goals in seven games. This month he provided the opening goal against Toronto FC, before scoring a curling effort in the 2-1 win against LAFC.

The 24-year-old’s ability to find dangerous pockets of space and influence things in the final third has been a major plus for NYCFC, and after this month he is on course for his best goal-scoring season with the club.

James Sands

The 20-year-old from Rye, New York, has been a rock at the back for Ronny Deila’s side as they suffered just one defeat in the month of May.

His positional versatility, as well as his composure on the ball, made Sands an integral part of the team’s build-up play. His aggression when engaging opponents made him a formidable defender, and one few MLS attackers will want to face.

