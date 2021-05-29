Match Recap | LAFC 1-2 NYCFC

LAFC Goals: Baird 56'

New York City FC Goals: Medina 70', Tajouri-Shradi 90'

New York City FC came away with all three points against LAFC on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi secured the Boys in Blue a big three points on the road. The team secured the win after going a man down in the second half, after Nicolás Acevedo was dismissed for two yellow card offenses.

A ten-man New York City FC secured a memorable 2-1 victory against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Boys in Blue were hunting for a win after two draws and a defeat in their last three outings. Meanwhile, the hosts were keen to maintain momentum after a 2-1 win against the Colorado Rapids last Saturday.

To accomplish that task, Ronny Deila introduced Malte Amundsen for his first start in Major League Soccer but maintained the back three system he has used in recent weeks.

The early exchanges saw both sides keen to hold the ball and play through the lines, with neither carving out a clear chance.

A series of corners for LAFC in the 18th minute tested NYCFC’s defending from set-pieces, but a combination of good headers and Sean Johnson kept the game scoreless.

The 28th minute saw a frantic moment in the NYCFC penalty box after an overload down the right-hand side.

A cross by Tristan Blackman flew around the penalty box before eventually landing at the feet of Carlos Vela – his effort deflected behind for a corner.

In response, Nicolás Acevedo produced a curling effort in the 35th minute, but it ended up wide of the goal.

The second period started with greater intensity, and that resulted in the game’s first yellow card after Eduard Atuesta caught Acevedo. The first real chance of the half fell to Amundsen in the 50th minute after a corner was cleared in his direction.

The Dane produced a delightful volley, but a strong save by Pablo Sisniega ultimately denied him a memorable goal. NYCFC collected their first booking of the afternoon a few minutes later for a foul by Jesus Medina.

The hosts took the lead in the 56th minute; however, after a pass from Diego Rossi allowed Mark Anthony-Kaye to sneak in behind Alex Callens down the right.

His attempted cut-back took a helpful deflection and landed at the feet of Corey Baird – the former Real Salt Lake strike tapping home from a few yards out. Keen to change things around, Deila turned to his bench with a quadruple substitution in the 66th minute.

Arriving on the field was Alfredo Morales, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Anton Tinnerholm, and new-signing Talles Magno. They replaced Keaton Parks, Maxime Chanot, Andres Jasson, and Maxi Moralez.

The changes had the desired effect, and in the 70th minute, some intense pressing from NYCFC in the final third allowed Tinnerholm to win the ball back. His quick thinking facilitated a first-time pass to Medina, who in turn curled a beautiful effort into the left side of the goal.

An unfortunate pass out from Johnson almost allowed LAFC to retake the lead, but Vela was unable to convert the chance amid pressure from Callens.

At the other end, Tajouri-Shradi rocked the nerves of Sisniega with a dipping shot from distance that clipped the outside of the right post. NYCFC were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after Acevedo was dismissed for two bookable offenses.

In an attempt to sure things up, Deila turned to his bench and withdrew Magno in place of Sebastian Ibeagha. There was still time for a dramatic winner, however, thanks to Tajouri-Shradi.

A corner for NYCFC was swung towards the near-post, and after being flicked on it found the Libyan free at the back post. He calmly side-footed the ball past Sisniega and secured all three points for the Boys in Blue.

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, June 19, with kickoff taking place at 7:30 PM ET (YES Network/NYCFC.com/Radio).