Injury Report | Two Absent for LA Trip

New York City FC are on the road this weekend as they face LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, May 29.

Head Coach Ronny Deila has welcomed back several players to his squad, but he will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year.

The only other player to miss the game against LAFC is Gedion Zelalem. The 24-year-old will miss the trip with a hamstring issue.

You can watch the game on the UniMas with kickoff set for 5:00 PM ET. Alternatively, there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report

OUT

Héber - Knee

Gedion Zelalem - Hamstring