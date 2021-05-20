New York City FC joins Parley for the Oceans, Major League Soccer and adidas to launch 2021 jerseys made from recycled ocean plastic

For the fourth time, New York City FC (NYCFC) will team up with Parley for the Oceans, Major League Soccer (MLS) and adidas to wear jerseys made from recycled ocean plastic. This on-pitch activation will help raise awareness around sustainability – encouraging soccer fans and New Yorkers to be conscious of marine plastic pollution.

NYCFC is one of the original 4 MLS teams that has been a part of this program from the beginning of the 2017 partnership. The Boys in Blue will wear the NYCFC-specific 2021 Primeblue made by Parley for the Oceans Kit on Saturday, May 29 on the road against Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

To make this year unique, MLS and Twitter teamed up to reimagine the sport’s iconic tradition of a post-game jersey swap. This moment will highlight fans making a positive impact in the community and will feature Primeblue made by Parley for the Oceans kits.

Immediately after NYCFC’s Saturday match, one winning fan will be recognized in a special way on NYCFC’s Twitter feed and will receive a game worn Primeblue made by Parley for the Oceans kit.

Beginning today, Thursday, May 20, through Friday, May 28, fans can nominate other fans through Twitter using hashtag #JerseySwapEntry, tagging their Club, and including a brief description of why the person should be recognized.

Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic – upcycled plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our oceans.

Each jersey is crafted using threads made from recycled ocean plastic by Parley from remote islands, shorelines, waters and in coastal communities, before it reaches the ocean. Once collected, the original plastic source is reworked into technical fibers that can then be repurposed for use in either apparel or footwear. The NYCFC-specific jersey design is inspired by the waves of the ocean.

In conjunction with the sustainable kit announcement, NYCFC staff volunteers–through the Club’s nonprofit City in the Community (CITC)–and the Partnership for Parks joined forces for a beach cleanup at Calvert Vaux Park in Brooklyn. Since 2017, CITC’s sustainability efforts have leveraged 200 volunteer hours from NYCFC staff and Young Leaders as part of the solution to building a better future for local communities and planet.

The jersey is now available to purchase with limited inventory on NYCFC.com/shop, adidas.com, MLSstore.com/Club, and stadium shops.