The Away End | Columbus Crew With Orri Benatar

New York City FC are back in action on Saturday as they face off against Caleb Porter's Columbus Crew.

For this edition of 'The Away End' we spoke to Orri Benatar a writer with Massive Report. We discussed slow starts, Champions League, and MLS Cup success.

Hi Orri, thanks so much for speaking with us, how long have you been covering the team?

I have been covering The Crew now for one and a half years for the Massive Report. It’s certainly been an eventful 15 months for Columbus soccer with a championship, busy offseason, COVID-19, and the recent rebrand. There will still be plenty more eventful moments to come with the closing of historic Crew Stadium and the opening of New Crew Stadium shortly.

What’s been your favorite moment covering the team?

I assumed it would be the first game I covered where the media were the only people that got to see the 2020 MLS Goal of the Year scored by Darlington Nagbe, but the obvious answer for my favorite moment was the MLS Cup Final last December.

The moment and event had so many storylines, and it was a monumental day for the city of Columbus and the Crew that will live on forever.

Looking at the 2021 season, it's mainly been about adding depth to the squad after a successful 2020. How would you evaluate the start of the campaign for Caleb Porter?

It's been shaky. The start of the 2021 season for the Black & Gold has been a tough juggling act. They had to manage a very tough stretch of games that included CONCACAF Champions League action.

The 2-2 draw in Columbus against Monterrey was a wild encounter, and since then, the Crew hasn’t been able to get results with just one win in the last month.

You mentioned the Crew's participation in the Champions League. Are you anticipating an uptake in form now the team's schedule is less congested?

Personally, yes. Porter has confidence in his squad, and the Crew is getting healthier, so the time is now to get points before the upcoming June break.

Past history does indicate this team has the ability to control and win games after time to rest and evaluate opponents.

In 2020, the Crew won and controlled its MLS opener (against NYCFC pre-COVID), MLS is Back opener, MLS restart opener, and MLS Cup Playoffs game. Time off has suited this team well.

From a tactical standpoint, what strengths should Ronny Deila and his team be wary of heading into the game?

Crew's possession and build-up. The Crew is a team that is confident in possession but has yet to find that final pass or shot in the last third of the field. They are the only team in MLS yet to have an open play goal from one of its players.

The defense and goalkeeping is this team’s greatest strength, with Eloy Room and Jonathan Mensah leading this team to stellar defensive performances to start the season.

The NYCFC attack will have trouble finding shots in open play, and if they do, Room is usually there to make a save.

Are there any weaknesses you think NYCFC can exploit?

Set-piece defending. The last three goals Columbus have conceded came from a set play chance. Against Toronto, the Crew defense lacked good marking and assertive clearances on a corner and free kick that led to a 2-0 loss.

This past weekend against the Revolution, they were caught off guard by a quickly taken free kick from midfield, leading to Adam Buksa’s 86th-minute winner. Those moments have cost Columbus points when you mix in offensive struggles.

If you were to identify the team’s danger-man, who would that be?

Lucas Zelarayan. The most expensive signing in club history has proven time and time again his value, and he is already a legend in Crew lore. He performs at his best on the biggest stage with an MLS Cup MVP game and a masterful showing against Monterrey in April.

He’s deadly on free kicks, finds open passes, and can dictate the attack playing in the number 10 role.

And finally, for any fans thinking of making the trip to the city in the future, are there any particular attractions you’d suggest?

Columbus is a growing city so any NYCFC fans coming to Ohio’s capital will be able to take in the brand-new stadium as a star attraction downtown. I’d also suggest going to the Columbus Zoo, which is renowned across the world and our top-rated science center called COSI.

And if you want the best ice cream in the world, go to Greaters, which was founded right here in the Buckeye State!

Watch New York City FC take on Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena this coming Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 PM ET on the (YES Network/nycfc.com/Radio).