Injury Report | Two Out and Four Questionable vs. Toronto

New York City FC are back in the BX this weekend as they face Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 15.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. He is joined on the sidelines by Thiago as he awaits his visa.

Elsewhere, four players are considered questionable. Some notable absences include Maxi Moralez (quad), Anton Tinnerholm (hamstring) and Alfredo Morales (hamstring), while Zelalem is continuing to work through a hamstring issue.

You can watch the game on the YES App with kickoff set for 1 PM ET. Alternatively, there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.





Player Availability Report

QUESTIONABLE

Alfredo Morales - Adductor

Maxi Moralez - Quad

Anton Tinnerholm - Hamstring

Gedion Zelalem - Hamstring

OUT

Héber - Knee

Thiago Andrade - Visa