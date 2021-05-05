NYC Service Honors New York City FC and New York Common Pantry with Partnership Impact Award

To commemorate National Volunteer Month, NYC Service hosted an awards ceremony entitled Mayoral Service Recognition 2020: Resilience Rising, a virtual event recognizing volunteer and civic engagement efforts within communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice, and strengthening democracy. The Mayoral Service Recognition Program recognized community-based organizations, volunteers, and businesses for volunteer efforts supporting COVID-19 relief and engaging New Yorkers in service.

New York City FC (NYCFC) and New York Common Pantry were honored with the Partnership Impact Award for an innovative partnership in service to the New York City community.

More than 300 viewers joined the virtual celebration with speakers Chirlane McCray, First Lady of NYC, and J. Phillip Thompson, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives. The 2020 Mayoral Service Recognition Awardees were honored for exceptional service.

Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of New York Common Pantry, commented:

“We are beyond honored to be chosen alongside our wonderful partners City in the Community for the Mayor’s Partnership Impact Award,” said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director, NYCP. “For over a year, CITC has supported us with monetary and in-kind donations as well as through volunteering with us. Working together, we’ve served and supported the NYC community by providing fresh, nutritious pantry packages and hot meals, and with toys during the holidays.”

Paul Jeffries, Executive Director of City in the Community Foundation, foundation supported by New York City Football Club, added:

“We partnered with New York Common Pantry in 2020 because we wanted to make a meaningful impact and help out our South Bronx neighbors during the peak of the pandemic. Not only have we donated more than 250,000 lifesaving meals throughout COVID together, we have also created a real friendship. Community is at the core of New York City Football Club, and we are honored to accept this award together with our friends at New York Common Pantry. We are proud to stand with their organization for years to come as they work to reduce hunger, promote dignity, health and self-sufficiency.”