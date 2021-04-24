Match Recap | NYCFC 5-0 FC Cincinnati

New York City FC Goals: Medina 7', 83', Hagglund (OG) 53', Thórarinsson 57', Castellanos 67'

New York City FC recorded an emphatic 5-0 win during their first home game of the 2021 MLS regular season. Jesús Medina opened the scoring early on with his first of two goals on the day. Elsewhere, a freekick from Gudomir Thórarinsson, an own goal from defender Nick Hagglund, and a strike from Taty Castellanos helped Ronny Deila's side to a strong first showing at Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC kicked off their campaign at home with a brilliant 5-0 victory against FC Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium.

The Boys in Blue enjoyed the better of the early exchanges, and that pressure told in the seventh minute. A freekick from Gudi Thórarinsson on the right-hand side eventually found its way to an unmarked Jesus Medina at the back post, and the Paraguayan rifled it into the roof of the net.

In the 10th minute, Cincy defender Calvin Harris collected the game’s first yellow card. Things began to settle into a rhythm, and in the 17th minute, the visitors almost had a chance to equalize. It came after an under-hit pass out from the back by Keaton Parks landed at Allan Cruz’s feet, but NYCFC was able to regroup and clear it away.

FC Cincinnati’s first shot on target would follow minutes later, with Yuya Kubo ultimately dragging his effort wide of Sean Johnson’s goal.

The next major chance from NYCFC fell to Maxi Moralez in the 29th minute. A cute exchange on the edge of the penalty area saw Moralez drive inside before letting a shot go. As the half drew towards a close, there was a chance for Johnson to step up and be the hero.

A one-two between Harris and Brenner down the left saw Harris produce a cross that took a wicked deflection towards goal. Scrambling across, Johnson managed to tip it wide, and nothing came from the resulting corner.

The shot-stopper didn’t have much time to appreciate his save as Harris once again tried to beat him. This time his curled effort was tipped over the bar.

The visitors finished the half the stronger of the two sides, although they could not make that momentum count. The Boys in Blue started the second period at a fast pace, and it engineered a series of early chances.

In the 49th minute, Medina produced a smart turn in the box before firing a shot at Cody Cropper that he tipped over.

NYCFC’s first booking of the afternoon fell to Thórarinsson in the 50th minute as he looked to stop a Cincy breakaway. Not long after that, City made their pressure pay when a Medina corner landed on the head of visiting defender Nick Hagglund and bobbled into the net. The hosts were now firing on all cylinders and added a third in the 57th minute.

A foul by Cruz saw the Costa Rican booked and handed NYCFC a freekick in a dangerous area. Thórarinsson stepped up and confidently curled it around the wall to notch his first goal of the season. The third goal saw Head Coach Ronny Deila turn to his bench and introduce Alfredo Morales and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in place of Keaton Parks and Andres Jasson.

Hagglund then endured further misery when Taty Castellanos’ strike cannoned off his knee and flew past Cropper in goal. NYCFC didn’t have it all their own way, however, and it took a sensational double save from Johnson in the 69th minute to deny first Brenner and then Hagglund.

Another double change from Deila followed in the 72nd minute and saw Nicolas Acevedo and Malte Amundsen replace James Sands and Thórarinsson.

The fifth and final substitution came in the 83rd minute and saw Tayvon Gray replace Anton Tinnerholm. Gray barely had time to get comfortable when Medina produced a sensational effort from the right-hand side that looped over Cropper’s head.

Tajouri-Shradi thought he had provided the sixth goal of the day when his run inside finished with a drive that clattered the right-hand post. Instead, it was Medina’s strike that finished the scoring and secured NYCFC an emphatic victory during the first home game of the season.

Next up for New York City FC is a trip to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, May 1 with kickoff taking place at 7:30PM ET (Yes Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).