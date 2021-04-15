New York City FC Signs 2021 MLS SuperDraft Pick Vuk Latinovich

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 15, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that the Club has signed defender Vuk Latinovich on a contract through 2021 with option years through 2024.

The 23-year-old was drafted in the 3rd round (71st overall) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Latinovich said: “I couldn’t be more excited to have signed with NYCFC. The players and staff have created a great environment and I’m so happy and grateful to be a part of it now. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sign a contract here and I’m ready to give my all to the Club.

“Preseason was tough and physically demanding, but enjoyable at the same time because I got to get to know all the guys here. Everyone is so excited for the season, and we all believe it can be a very successful one. I can’t wait to meet all of the NYCFC fans and see them in the stands very soon.”

Born to Serbian parents in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Latinovich had a decorated college career starting all 20 games for Milwaukee in 2019 and was named to the First-Team All-Horizon League. His 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re delighted to have signed Vuk to our First Team after a successful preseason with us. Everyone was impressed with the way he integrated into the team while putting in good performances during trainings and the friendly matches. Signing an MLS contract is a testament to his hard work this preseason and we hope he can continue his development during his time at NYCFC.”

Prior to joining Milwaukee, he spent three years in Belgrade, Serbia for FK Brodarac. During the spell there he earned a call-up to the Serbian U-18 national team.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “I’m really proud of the way Vuk performed this preseason and he brought a high work ethic onto the pitch every day. Vuk has big potential, and we want to help develop him further. He stepped in at center back for us when Maxime and Alex were unavailable and played very well. His attitude so far has been excellent and we’re really excited for him to be part of the squad.”

Transaction: New York City FC signs Vuk Latinovich

Name: Vuk Latinovich

Position: Defender

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180

Date of Birth: 09/14/1997

Age: 23

Birthplace: Brookfield, Wisconsin

Hometown: Brookfield, Wisconsin

Last Club: College (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)

How Acquired: 2021 MLS SuperDraft (3rd Round – 71st Overall)

Watch New York City FC kick off their 2021 season away at D.C. United from Audi Field this coming Saturday, April 17 at 8:00PM ET on the YES Network.