Sean Johnson Named New York City FC Captain

New York City FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Johnson as Club captain.

The 31-year-old was acquired by the Club in 2017 and has since made 116 regular season appearances for NYCFC in MLS.

“My first reaction honestly, I’m humbled and honored,” Johnson told the club’s official website. “It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe. This Club means everything to me. From the first time I came here in 2017, the Club welcomed me with open arms, the front office, the players, the fans. It’s felt like family since I’ve been here.

“For me now, going on into year five, being a veteran leader of this group, I understand what it means to play for this Club. I think it’s making sure that there’s a certain standard that’s upheld. We want every player that comes in to realize what it means to put a jersey on for this Club, and I’ll do everything that I can to make sure that happens.”

The U.S. international has shown himself to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, and Ronny Deila believes his decision to appoint Johnson as captain reflects the culture he is trying to establish at the Club.

“First of all, he is a fantastic role model,” Deila said. “Attitude-wise, he is everything that we want, and he is very intelligent. He knows how to get a group together and is a leader by nature. He is also an important player for us on the pitch as well.

“We are starting to get a lot of good leaders now, and Sean is in charge of them, and that’s going be very good for the team. I’ve been talking a lot about togetherness and bonding more outside the pitch.

“What you do outside the pitch, you will take with you into the pitch as well. That’s the way we’ve worked together on the pitch now with defensive structure, hard work, helping each other, supporting each other. That’s the foundation of having a good culture.”

Johnson will begin his captaincy this Saturday when the team opens their 2021 MLS campaign with a trip to D.C. United at Audi Field.

Watch New York City FC kick off their 2021 season away at D.C. United from Audi Field this coming Saturday, April 17 at 8:00PM ET on the YES Network.