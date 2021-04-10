Thiago Andrade | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Thiago Andrade to the club. The 20-year-old joins NYCFC from Brazilian outfit Bahia. To help you become more familiar with our new face we have compiled a list of 10 things to know.

His full name is Thiago Eduardo de Andrade. He was born in Araras, in the south of Brazil. When asked to describe his style of play, Thiago said, “I'm a fast striker, very intense, I like a one-on-one duel and I always try to be in the area to be able to score. I think these are my characteristics.” The youngster was part of the Fluminense academy prior to joining Bahia and has also spent time playing in Portugal with Portimonense. He was the top scorer in the Brazil U20 cup at the end of 2020 which led to his call up to the first-team with Bahia and his debut in Brazil’s Serie A. Thiago is an attacking player that can play as a winger or forward. He grew up idolizing Luan Louzã, a 32-year-old striker that was also born in Araras and has won Brazil’s top division three times. Thiago has Instagram and can be found here. Thiago is the second Brazilian to represent NYCFC after Heber. Away from the soccer field, Thiago says he enjoys spending time with family and friends.