Thiago Andrade | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Thiago Andrade to the club. The 20-year-old joins NYCFC from Brazilian outfit Bahia. To help you become more familiar with our new face we have compiled a list of 10 things to know.
- His full name is Thiago Eduardo de Andrade.
- He was born in Araras, in the south of Brazil.
- When asked to describe his style of play, Thiago said, “I'm a fast striker, very intense, I like a one-on-one duel and I always try to be in the area to be able to score. I think these are my characteristics.”
- The youngster was part of the Fluminense academy prior to joining Bahia and has also spent time playing in Portugal with Portimonense.
- He was the top scorer in the Brazil U20 cup at the end of 2020 which led to his call up to the first-team with Bahia and his debut in Brazil’s Serie A.
- Thiago is an attacking player that can play as a winger or forward.
- He grew up idolizing Luan Louzã, a 32-year-old striker that was also born in Araras and has won Brazil’s top division three times.
- Thiago has Instagram and can be found here.
- Thiago is the second Brazilian to represent NYCFC after Heber.
- Away from the soccer field, Thiago says he enjoys spending time with family and friends.