“NYCFC - Home For The City” 2021 Season Preview Show Debuts Friday, April 9

New York City FC and the YES Network, its exclusive regional television partner, are delighted to announce that “NYCFC – Home for the City” will return in 2021 with a season preview show on Friday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The Club’s broadcast duo of Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy will host the special event featuring exclusive interviews with:

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila

NYCFC Defender, Anton Tinnerholm

NYCFC Midfielder, James Sands

Tolleson and Joy will also break down the team’s offseason changes and look ahead to the return on NYCFC action in 2021.

Tune in live on YES Network or on the YES app.