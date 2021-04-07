New York City FC Signs Midfielder Alfredo Morales From Fortuna Dusseldorf

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 7, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder Alfredo Morales from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf on a contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

Morales arrived in New York last week and began individual training at the Club’s training ground, Etihad City Football Academy New York, on Saturday. Upon completion of a mandatory quarantine in line with MLS protocols, Morales is expected to be available for the Club’s last preseason friendly on April 10 against Hartford Athletic.

Morales said: “I’m really grateful to be here and it’s a big step for me as a player. It was always my dream to come to MLS as an American, to live here, and do what I love. NYCFC is a great Club. You have everything you need as a player to develop and improve. I’m really excited to get out on the pitch, to work hard and win games. I hope I can see a lot of the fans in the future at the stadium.”

The midfielder began his career with hometown club Hertha Berlin and graduated from their youth academy. He also spent time with FC Ingolstadt 04 and most recently Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German first and second divisions.

Morales played over 100 matches in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga across the three clubs and helped Hertha win promotion in 2011 and 2013 while also pushing Ingolstadt to the Bundesliga in 2015. He scored 12 goals and added 16 assists from his midfield position throughout his time in Germany.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alfredo to New York City FC and looking forward to him integrating with the full team later this week as we start to wrap up our preseason preparations.

“He brings a different dynamic to our midfield and has a style of play that will complement the players we already have. He’s very technical and can fill multiple roles across the midfield while bringing a ball-winning, aggressive mentality.

“Alfredo is an experienced player that has played at the highest level, both domestically and internationally. He’s an excellent professional with a strong character and will add to the leadership in our locker room.”

Although born in Berlin, Morales represents the United States on the international level and has earned 16 caps for the USMNT. He played in both of the U.S.’ last competitive matches in November 2019 during Concacaf Nations League victories over Canada and Cuba.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “It’s exciting to welcome in a player of Alfredo’s quality to NYCFC and he’s great addition to our midfield. He’s played over 200 professional games in Germany and shown his quality at a top level. Alfredo will bring a tremendous, hard-working attitude into our squad and is fighter and competitor that will help us improve from day one.”

Everyone at the Club welcomes Alfredo to NYCFC.

Transaction: New York City FC acquires midfielder Alfredo Morales from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Name: Alfredo Morales

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs

Date of Birth: 05/12/1990

Age: 30

Birthplace: Berlin, Germany

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Last Club: Fortuna Dusseldorf (2. Bundesliga)

How Acquired: Permanent transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf