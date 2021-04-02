New York City FC to Stream Final Two Preseason Matches vs. D.C. United and Hartford Athletic

New York City FC today announced that the Club will stream the final two matches of the Etihad Airways Preseason against D.C. United and Hartford Athletic on the Club’s official website (NYCFC.com).

The penultimate preseason exhibition takes place this coming Sunday, April 4 vs. D.C. United and will commence at 4:30 p.m. ET, while our final preseason friendly vs. Hartford Athletic kicks off at 12pm ET on Saturday, April 10.

DIRECT STREAM LINK: WATCH HERE

Per league rules, the stream will be available to fans who live within a 75-mile radius of Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC radio announcers Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz will be on the mic this Sunday and Matty Lawrence will join Glenn for the Hartford friendly as Ronny Deila’s side gear up for their season opener vs. D.C. United on Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. NYCFC will host FC Cincinnati the following week on Saturday, April 24 at Yankee Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET for the 2021 Etihad Airways Home Opener.

Both matches will be broadcast live on YES Network and the YES App with the pre-game show beginning 30 minutes before kickoff.