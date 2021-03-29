New York City FC and TaxAct Announce Sweepstakes to Kickoff New Partnership

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) today announced a new multi-year partnership with TaxAct—the leading provider of digital tax preparation solutions for individuals.

The partnership will see TaxAct become the Official Web Based Tax-Filing Partner of NYCFC, just in time for the 2021 tax season.

Throughout the partnership, NYCFC and TaxAct will team up to educate NYCFC fans of the benefits of self-tax preparation and the benefits of TaxAct, as well as create an opportunity to reward fans with VIP match experiences and tickets for future matches.

To kickstart the partnership, TaxAct will launch the Score More & Win sweepstakes that will distribute over 25 NYCFC branded prize packs and see one grand prize winner receive exclusive suite and pen passes during match day, virtual meet and greets, and signed merchandise.

The sweepstakes will run from February 5, 2021 through National Tax Day on April 15, 2021. Click here for more info. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by filing taxes using the TaxAct platform.

Raj Doshi, the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Blucora, a leading provider of technology-enabled tax-focused financial solutions and the parent company of TaxAct commented:

We are thrilled to partner with an organization like NYCFC to help football fans across New York City and the Tri-state area uncover tax advantages and discover the financial possibilities their tax returns can create for them,” said Raj Doshi, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. “Our tax filing solutions are up to 50% less expensive than the leading provider*, so filers can not only maximize their refunds but do so at a very affordable price.”

The multiyear partnership will provide direct access to tax preparation services for NYCFC fans with a full season calendar of tax preparation webinars and events intended to provide NYCFC fans a home field advantage every tax season.

NYCFC Vice President of Partnerships, Andres Gonzalez, continued:

"We want to team up with partners who not only support the Club, but also help out our fans and the greater NYC community; TaxAct is a great example of this. We are excited to get started with this partnership to ensure all NYCFC fans are prepared for both the 2021 tax season and our upcoming NYCFC season on the pitch."

Maximum Refund Guarantee: If an error in our software causes you to receive a smaller refund or larger tax liability than you receive using the same data with another tax preparation product, we will pay you the difference in the refund or liability up to $100,000 and refund the applicable software fees you paid us. This guarantee only applies to returns that are e-filed by taxpayers preparing their own tax returns using our Consumer 1040 products (those located at http://www.taxact.com/taxes-online).