Internationals | Chanot Comes up Big in Red Lions Win

New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot enjoyed international success this past weekend as he helped guide Luxembourg to a 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland.

The defender played the full 90 minutes in Dublin on Saturday night during Luxembourg’s World Cup Qualifier and saw his side take the lead in the 85th minute, thanks to a long-range effort by Gerson Rodrigues.

A stern performance at the other end of the pitch secured Chanot and his teammates a clean sheet, with the result putting Luxembourg third in Group A.

Next up for the Red Lions is a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Tuesday at the Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg City.

Luxembourg have never qualified for a major tournament and are hopeful the 2022 World Cup can change that.

Joining them in Group A alongside Portugal and Ireland are Serbia and Azerbaijan.

It was against Azerbaijan that Chanot made his international debut for Luxembourg in 2013. He has since gone on to represent his country 41 times, scoring three goals.