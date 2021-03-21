eSports | Chris Holly Wins eMLS Cup

Holly Claims Crown

Chris “DidyChrisLito” Holly completed a memorable eMLS treble on Sunday night as he collected the eMLS Cup. 

 

Holly had already enjoyed a hugely successful year by securing both the eMLS League Series One and Two crowns. 

 

Those achievements guaranteed him a place in the quarterfinals of eMLS Cup, where he would meet Alan “AlanAvi” Avila of FC Dallas. A strong early showing saw Holly emerge 11-3 on aggregate and set-up a semi-final clash against Austin FC’s John “xbLeU” Garcia. 

 

The pair were more than familiar with each other after squaring off during the semi-final stages of both League Series 1 & 2. Once again Holly was victorious, securing a 4-1 result on aggregate. 

 

The final was a Hudson River Derby for the second year running with George Adamou providing a stern test for Holly. The two traded early goals during a frenetic final, and it wasn’t until the second leg that Holly managed to establish an advantage. 

In the end, he secured a 6-4 victory on aggregate to confirm himself as eMLS Cup champion.

