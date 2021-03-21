eSports | Chris Holly Wins eMLS Cup

Chris “DidyChrisLito” Holly completed a memorable eMLS treble on Sunday night as he collected the eMLS Cup.

Holly had already enjoyed a hugely successful year by securing both the eMLS League Series One and Two crowns.

That time @didychrislito completed the #eMLS treble with a Cup Final Hudson River Derby win 🎮🏆🏆🏆🗽pic.twitter.com/T993PyS0yJ — New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 21, 2021

Those achievements guaranteed him a place in the quarterfinals of eMLS Cup, where he would meet Alan “AlanAvi” Avila of FC Dallas. A strong early showing saw Holly emerge 11-3 on aggregate and set-up a semi-final clash against Austin FC’s John “xbLeU” Garcia.

The pair were more than familiar with each other after squaring off during the semi-final stages of both League Series 1 & 2. Once again Holly was victorious, securing a 4-1 result on aggregate.

The final was a Hudson River Derby for the second year running with George Adamou providing a stern test for Holly. The two traded early goals during a frenetic final, and it wasn’t until the second leg that Holly managed to establish an advantage.

2 GOAL LEAD!@didychrislito getting close to the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MzU3Aiu3Pr — 🎮 Major League Soccer (@eMLS) March 21, 2021

In the end, he secured a 6-4 victory on aggregate to confirm himself as eMLS Cup champion.