New York City FC to Stream Opening Preseason Match on Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC

New York City FC today announced that the Club will stream the opening match of the Etihad Airways Preseason against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 13 live on the Club’s official website (NYCFC.com).

The match will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Per league rules, the stream will be available to fans who live within a 75-mile radius of Yankee Stadium.

The Club is working to stream additional preseason matches, however, some games will remain behind closed doors with no live stream. More information will be shared in the coming days.

Major League Soccer recently announced that NYCFC will open the 2021 Regular Season on the road at D.C. United on Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. NYCFC will host FC Cincinnati the following week on Saturday, April 24 at Yankee Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET. Both matches will be broadcast live on YES Network and the YES App with the pre-game show beginning 30 minutes before kickoff.