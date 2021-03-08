New York City FC Midfielder Gedion Zelalem Signs New Contract; Midfielder Juan Pablo Torres Loaned Out

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 8, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that midfielder Gedion Zelalem has signed a new contract with the Club while fellow midfielder Juan Pablo Torres will head out on loan to USL Championship side Austin Bold FC.

Zelalem’s option was declined at the end of the 2020 season but the new deal will see the 24-year-old return to the Bronx in 2021 with Club options attached for additional years. He appeared in one match last season against the Philadelphia Union at the “MLS is Back Tournament” before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

Torres will join Austin Bold for the 2021 season. The former U.S. youth international has featured in six matches for NYCFC in all competitions since joining from K.S.C. Lokeren in 2019.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re happy to welcome back Gedion for another season. He was showing glimpses of the potential he has last year before his injury and we’re excited to see him back on the field in 2021.

“For Juan Pablo we felt this was the best solution for all parties as it is an important time for him to gain regular, competitive minutes. We are looking forward to following his progress in Austin during this season.”

TRANSACTION: New York City FC signs midfielder Gedion Zelalem to new contract for 2021 with Club options for additional seasons

TRANSACTION: New York City FC midfielder Juan Pablo Torres joins Austin Bold FC (USL Championship) on loan for the remainder of the 2021 season