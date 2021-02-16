Register for NYCFC Summer Camps | “Learn to Play the City Way”

Registration is now open for the 2021 NYCFC Summer Camps.

NYCFC Soccer Camps offer week-long programs to players seeking to develop in all aspects of the game in a fun and competitive playing environment. Our camps involve a wide range of game-related activities that encourage players to be creative and confident on the ball. Our summer season will have our traditional NYCFC camps and also a unique eight weeks of camps in Partnership with Manchester City.

NYCFC Summer Camps are coed for players between aged 7-14 located in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Connecticut.