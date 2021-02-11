New York City FC Acquires Defender Malte Amundsen From Danish Club Vejle BK

NEW YORK, N.Y., February 11, 2021 – New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired left back Malte Amundsen from Danish club Vejle BK pending the receipt of a P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The defender will occupy an international roster slot.

Amundsen said: “It’s a wonderful feeling for me and I’m very happy to sign with NYCFC. I know it is a big Club and MLS is a very good league, so for me it was a no-brainer. I wanted to join a team that is winning, and I know NYCFC has been one of the winningest teams in the league over the past few seasons. Hopefully now we can go on and achieve something bigger than what’s been done so far.

“I knew Ronny before, because he was in Norway and with Celtic. I spoke with him and the way he wants to play fits my style. I can’t wait to meet the fans once we’re able to be with them. I know New York is the greatest city in the world and I look forward to experiencing all that it has, but I’ve come here to play football and win a trophy for this Club and our fans.”

The 23-year-old defender has appeared in over 100 professional matches since making his debut for HB Køge as a 17-year-old. He featured for Køge during a preseason friendly against NYCFC in 2016.

His performances in Denmark caught the eye of Norwegian champions Rosenborg BK who signed him as a 19-year-old in 2018.

After making his debut for Rosenborg in the domestic cup, the Dane then joined German club Eintracht Braunschweig on loan before returning to his homeland with Vejle where he helped guide the side back to the Danish Superliga for the 2020-2021 season.

Amundsen played in Vejle’s first 14 matches this campaign, scoring one goal, before completing his transfer to New York City.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “Malte is the type of left back we were looking for in this transfer window. He is a very good 1 v 1 defender and likes to get stuck into tackles. His work rate is incredible, and he will give everything he has for all 90 minutes. Modern full backs must be able to attack and Malte likes to get forward and provide service into the box. We’re looking forward to getting him into preseason with us. I know he’ll fight every day to make this team and himself better.”

Amundsen represented Denmark across multiple youth international age groups including in the UEFA Euro U-19 Championship qualifiers. He also becomes the first Danish player to represent New York City FC.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re pleased to have Malte join us ahead of the 2021 season. There was a need at left back and we prioritized getting competition in at that position. For someone his age, he has already played a lot of professional matches and is entering his peak with room to further develop here in New York. As a left back, he brings a balanced set of defensive and attacking qualities that fit the style of football we want to play. Off the pitch, he possesses great character and will be a welcomed addition to our locker room. We’ll continue to add to our roster as we approach the beginning of preseason and having Malte signed is an exciting first step.”

Everyone at the Club welcomes Malte to NYCFC.

Name: Malte Amundsen (audio pronunciation)

Position: Defender

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 179

Date of Birth: February 11, 1998

Age: 23

Birthplace: Næstved, Denmark

Hometown: Næstved, Denmark

Last Club: Vejle BK

How Acquired: Signed on permanent transfer from Vejle BK (Denmark)