Match Recap | Tigres UANL (5) 4-0 (0) NYCFC

Tigres UANL Goals: Gignac 30', Fernandez 49', Carioca 64', Aquino 85'

NYCFC Goals:

New York City FC's interest in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League is over for the 2020 season after a 5-0 aggregate defeat to Tigres UANL in Orlando.

Four unanswered goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac, Leonardo Fernandez, Rafael Carioca and Javier Aquino were the difference for a clinical Tigres side at the Exploria Stadium, bringing an end to NYCFC's 2020 season.

With multiple Covid-19 cases and a raft of injuries to key players, Head Coach Ronny Deila was forced into a few changes to his lineup from the one which kicked off City's MLS Playoffs match vs. Orlando in the same stadium nearly a month ago.

In came Luis Barraza for his first professional start between the post, while Nicolas Acevedo joined the midfield in the absence of Alex Ring, who underwent minor offseason surgery back in New York.

Looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit inflicted by Eduardo Vargas's stoppage-time winner before the world stopped back in March, NYCFC resumed the second leg of this Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal 279 days on from the first leg at Red Bull Arena.

Deila had warned his side that they would have to be clinical in front of goal in order to advance and those proved to be prescient words in a first half dominated by the Boys in Blue, but without reward.

Ronald Matarrita was a principal figure in the first 45' down the left flank, taking a couple of speculative strikes on goal, but it was Ismael Tajouri-Shradi who went closest to opening the scoring in the first half an hour, drawing a solid save from the Tigres goalkeeper on 29'.

One minute later, City trailed on the night and fell two behind on aggregate after Gignac climbed highest to head home a cross with the Liga MX's side's first good chance of the night.

Despite dominating possession and shots, NYCFC knew they would need at least two goals in the second half to advance, but a tough task got even harder on 49' when Leonardo Fernandez backheeled past Barraza clinically to make it 3-0.

Once again, City's reaction was strong but they were unable to find a way past Nahuel Guzman, despite one strong effort from Tajouri-Shradi, and the deficit grew wider on 64' when Rafael Carioca headed in to make it 4-0 on a Tigres counter.

There was time left for Andres Jasson to make his NYCFC debut coming off the bench, providing a bright spot on a tough final night of the 2020 season in Orlando.

Tigres' passage to the last four of the competition had long been secured by the time Javier Aquino netted the final goal of the night with a few minutes to go.

New York City FC will return for the 2021 season in the new year - stay tuned to NYCFC.com and Club social media channels for offseason updates and news on the schedule when it's released by Major League Soccer.