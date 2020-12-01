New York City FC Announces Roster Moves For 2021

New York City FC today announced roster options ahead of the 2021 season.

Five players have had their options exercised for 2021: Luis Barraza, Alexander Callens, Justin Haak, Ronald Matarrita, and James Sands.

The Club declined the options for Gary Mackay-Steven and Gedion Zelalem, while Joe Scally will finalize his transfer to Borussia Monchengladbach on January 1, 2021.

Brad Stuver is out of contract at the end of 2020 and will be eligible for Free Agency. He will not participate in the Concacaf Champions League tournament which resumes on December 15, 2020.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “While the season did not end how we wanted, I’d like to thank all of our players for their commitment during a challenging 2020 season. End of year personnel decisions are never easy, but we’re pleased that the core of our roster is under contract. These decisions provide flexibility to improve the team heading into 2021.

“Although we declined the options for Gary and Gedion, we remain in discussions with both about potentially returning to NYCFC next season. We’re happy Gary has decided to remain with the squad through the Concacaf Champions League later this month.

“I’d like to also take this opportunity to thank Brad for his three seasons of service to NYCFC both on and off the pitch. His dedication and passion for serving in the New York City community had an enormous impact throughout the five boroughs. While we would have loved for him to stay at the Club, we respect his decision to forgo the remaining games and explore other opportunities in Free Agency. We wish him nothing but the best at his future club.”

Due to Inter Miami’s selection of Ben Sweat in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft, Austin FC is not eligible to select any NYCFC players.

NYCFC would like to thank all of the players departing the Club at this time for their contributions and wishes them luck in the future.

The following players are under contract for the 2021 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson

Defenders (7): Alex Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Gudmundur Thórarinsson, Anton Tinnerholm,

Midfielders (8): Nicolas Acevedo, Justin Haak, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Alex Ring, Tony Rocha, James Sands, Juan Pablo Torres

Forwards (6): Valentin Castellanos, Héber, Andres Jasson, Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitriță*, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

*Alexandru Mitriță is on loan at Al-Ahli until January 2022.