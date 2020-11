It's time for the 2020 MLS Playoffs here on NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans presented by El Jimador! Alexis and Christian give you their thoughts on the Boys in Blue's upcoming match against Orlando City. Plus, The Cooligans are joined by midfielder Tony Rocha!

Join us every Friday at 5:00pm for the remainder of the 2020 season to catch up with The Cooligans!