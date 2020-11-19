New York City FC Signs Andres Jasson to Homegrown Contract

New York City FC today announced forward Andres Jasson has signed his first professional contract with the Club becoming the 5th Homegrown signing in NYCFC history.

“I’m really excited to join NYCFC as a Homegrown player and thankful to the Club for this opportunity to sign my first professional contract,” Jasson said. “It’s been really exciting over the last couple of years to see some of my closest friends join the First Team and I’m ready to join them, work hard and compete for minutes with the great group of guys we have.

“To end the season, I’m hoping we can make a run in the playoffs and in the Concacaf Champions League to win our first piece of silverware. I’ve been able to be a part of title-winning teams at the Academy level, and to do it at the senior level is our ultimate goal.

“I want to thank all of the Academy staff, especially Matt Pilkington my U-19 coach, for helping me get to this moment. It’s been an incredible experience so far and it wouldn’t have been possible without all their hard work.

“Finally, to the fans of NYCFC—I can’t wait to see all of you in Yankee Stadium sometime soon. You make this Club so special and hopefully we can be together in 2021.”

During his time in the Club’s Academy, Jasson helped bring home three pieces of silverware including the 2017 Generation Adidas Cup and back-to-back US Soccer Development Academy U-19 National Championships. The forward won the Golden Boot Award for the DA’s Eastern Conference in 2019 and was named NYCFC’s Academy Player of the Year during the same season.

His stellar year ended with being one of four former NYCFC Academy players to represent the United States during the 2019 U-17 World Cup alongside Joe Scally, Tayvon Gray and Gio Reyna.

Jasson joined the Club’s preseason in 2020 and appeared in both matches at Florida Cup 2020 against Corinthians and Palmeiras where he registered an assist. The Connecticut native got on the scoresheet with a brace against Orange County SC in a 2-1 win.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re delighted that Andres has signed and becomes the 5th player to join our First Team from our Academy. He was an influential part of our Academy’s success the past few seasons and impressed as he has trained with the First Team regularly over the past 18 months and now, we’re looking forward to the next stage of his development as a professional.

“We knew he wanted to pursue an education at Yale and we remained in touch with Andres and his family throughout the process. He will continue to take classes at one of the best universities in the world, and the Club will fully support him in his desires to continue to pursue his education

“He’s an excellent person and has a bright future both on and off the pitch and we’re really looking forward to him being available for us in Concacaf Champions League in December.”

The 18-year-old will not be eligible to play in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs but is included on the Club’s Concacaf Champions League roster as the competition wraps up next month.

The forward enrolled at Yale University in 2020 and recently completed his first semester academically at the Ivy League institution, however his collegiate season this fall was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone at the Club welcomes Andres to the First Team!





Transaction: New York City FC signs Academy Product Andres Jasson



Name: Andres Jasson

Position: Forward

DOB: January 17, 2002

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 155 lbs

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

Citizenship: United States

Last Name Pronunciation: jay-son