Injury Report | Five Players Out vs. Toronto FC

New York City FC are set to take on Toronto FC tonight in East Hartford.

For tonight's match, the injury report remains the same plus the addition of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to the list of Not Medically Cleared.

Aside from the five players out, Maxime Chanot and Taty Castellanos can once again take the pitch after serving time on the bench due to yellow card accumulation.

The match kicks off at 7:30PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

James Sands - OUT

Héber - OUT

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi - OUT