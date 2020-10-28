Injury Report | Five Players Out vs. Toronto FC

New York City FC are set to take on Toronto FC tonight in East Hartford.
For tonight's match, the injury report remains the same plus the addition of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to the list of Not Medically Cleared.
Aside from the five players out, Maxime Chanot and Taty Castellanos can once again take the pitch after serving time on the bench due to yellow card accumulation.
The match kicks off at 7:30PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.
Not Medically Cleared
James Sands - OUT
Héber - OUT
Tayvon Gray - OUT
Gedion Zelalem - OUT
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi - OUT