Five Points | 1-2-3 for NYC

New York City FC returned to winning ways on Saturday night in the Bronx, defeating the Montreal Impact 3-1.

Here's Five Points from a big performance, presented by Etihad Airways...

A Big W

Ronny Deila was left delighted with what he saw from his side at Yankee Stadium as a patched-up NYCFC found three second half goals courtesy of Jesús Medina, Maxi Moralez and Tony Rocha.

With a clutch of injuries and suspensions to contend with, Medina started in the center forward role and it was the Paraguayan who found the night's opening goal to end Montreal's resistance and pave the way for a hugely enjoyable final 20 minutes.

Celebrating his return to the XI, Moralez blasted home off a Tinnerholm feed, before Tony Rocha volleyed in the clincher with a few minutes remaining.

Deila shared his pleasure with reporters after the match, reflecting: "It was an amazing performance - really, really good. We were solid from the first minute to the last minute. When we got the first goal from a great attack, we just kept on pressing, running and playing to get two and three. I'm very impressed by the boys."

Off the Mark

You only had to watch the celebrations after the final goal and at the full-time whistle to see what a popular goalscorer Tony Rocha was.

The Belize international is your quintessential club pro, working consistently hard in training every single day no matter what and always stepping up to do what needs to be done whenever he comes off the bench.

Goalscoring isn't in the first wave of skills synonymous with Tony, but you wouldn't have known that watching his first goal for NYCFC vs. Montreal; a brilliant first-time volley into the corner of the net from Ronald Matarrita's corner.

Maximum Impact

Another key contributor to the win is a man that NYCFC have had to cope without for long stretches of this unconventional season.

Maxi Moralez has had a stop-start fourth season in blue due to some injury troubles, but he reminded everyone of his quality, especially in the second half vs. Montreal.

It wasn't just Maxi's goal which caught the eye, the Argentine was a thorn in Montreal sides with his movement and passing, while his finish from just inside the area for the second goal of the night was of the highest quality.

There have been many hurdles for City to overcome in 2020 but with their DP in this kind of form, there's no telling how far it may take us in the postseason which is coming up fast.

H2H

This win also extended a remarkable head-to-head record for NYCFC vs. Montreal.

In 12 meetings to date, NYCFC have now won seven and been defeated just once - back in 2015 (W7 L1 D4).

This latest victory also put the home side very close to sealing their MLS Playoffs fate...

What's Needed

Yes, that result puts NYCFC right on the brink of clinching an MLS Playoffs spot. If not for Inter Miami's late win vs. Orlando, NYC would have tied it up with this win, but now we'll go into a midweek game vs. Toronto FC in East Hartford knowing that a point will do it.

A spot in the top four and a guaranteed home game isn't out of the question yet, with NYCFC only trailing Orlando in fourth position by two points, although we have played a game more.

It promises to be an exciting end to the season, with three matches remaining before the postseason.